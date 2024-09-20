NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,171 shares of company stock valued at $365,981 over the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

