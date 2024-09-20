Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 885 ($11.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 448.50 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 864.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, insider Helen Hunter purchased 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

