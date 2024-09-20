Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

