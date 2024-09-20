Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSSC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

