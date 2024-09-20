Morgan Stanley Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $10.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

