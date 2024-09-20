Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

