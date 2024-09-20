Morgan Stanley Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $209.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $199.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $206.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.