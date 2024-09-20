Morgan Stanley Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

