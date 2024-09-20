Morgan Stanley Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6,935.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

