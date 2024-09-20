Mizuho Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.