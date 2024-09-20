MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

