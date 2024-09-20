Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $16,464.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE U opened at $20.28 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

