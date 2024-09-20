Michael Beaulieu Sells 3,522 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16.

Shares of NWC opened at C$50.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.23.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3409536 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

