Matthew Rubinger Sells 5,422 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,988.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS opened at $4.79 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.