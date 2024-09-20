Matthew Rubinger Sells 5,422 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,988.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
DIBS opened at $4.79 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
