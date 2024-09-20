Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.0 %

MHH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

