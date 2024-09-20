Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.0 %
MHH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
