Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

