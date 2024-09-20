Macquarie Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $15.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on U. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,479 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

