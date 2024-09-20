LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT Raised to $11.00 at Evercore ISI

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 282,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 78,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,529,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 127.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,108 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,377 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.