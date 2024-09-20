Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.36.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
