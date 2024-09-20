Kevin Waters Sells 25,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.2 %
PRCT opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.