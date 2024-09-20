Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Critical Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -3.82 Kaya $200,000.00 3.98 $1.61 million ($0.03) -1.80

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Kaya”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Kaya 260.23% -9.79% 652.87%

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaya beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

