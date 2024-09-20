JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

