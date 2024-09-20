Jess M. Ravich Sells 14,500 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

