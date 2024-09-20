Jennifer Hyman Sells 6,127 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 5th, Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24.

Shares of RENT opened at $9.90 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

