Jay A. Pack Sells 72,054 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVO opened at $13.52 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $958.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

