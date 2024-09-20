James W. Wallis Sells 68,134 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Wallis sold 68,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $207,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $9.89 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

