Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.88.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

JBL opened at $110.86 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jabil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Jabil by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

