InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.64) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.11) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.75) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,471 ($72.27).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 8,058 ($106.45) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,790 ($116.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,732.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,936.98. The stock has a market cap of £12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,731.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($100.71) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($68,384.36). Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

