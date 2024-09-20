Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 32,487 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 32,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $33,136.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,010.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.