Insider Selling: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Director Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $22,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.10 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

