Insider Selling: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Director Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $22,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
American Strategic Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.10 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Strategic Investment
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Prepare for a Silver Surge: Best Mining Stocks to Watch Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.