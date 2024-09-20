Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,085,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $5.88 on Friday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

