Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Immunic to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Immunic Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.95 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic



Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

