IB Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 23rd (NASDAQ:IBACU)

IB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IBACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 23rd. IB Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

IB Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

IB Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. IB Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IB Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.