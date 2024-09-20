Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (HCKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTC HCKG remained flat at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About Hocking Valley Bancshares

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

