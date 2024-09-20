Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (HCKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTC HCKG remained flat at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
