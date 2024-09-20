HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

