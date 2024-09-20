Head-To-Head Review: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) versus ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -8,363.97% -139.97% -75.61% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $136,396.00 52.60 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.29 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Mateon Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mateon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABVC BioPharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ABVC BioPharma and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

