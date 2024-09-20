Head to Head Review: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) vs. Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings IX and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IX N/A -59.88% 3.41% Blue Owl Capital Co. III 54.40% 12.53% 5.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gores Holdings IX and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Gores Holdings IX.

75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings IX and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $23.25 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.54 $271.96 million $2.27 6.39

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Gores Holdings IX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings IX

(Get Free Report)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.