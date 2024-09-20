HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.88.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

