Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $82,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

