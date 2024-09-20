Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.