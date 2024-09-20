Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 8,676 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $44,160.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

