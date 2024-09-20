Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $31.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiverr International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.