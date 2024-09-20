Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.