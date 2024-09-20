Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

