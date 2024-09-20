Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $221.00 at Citigroup

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $203.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

