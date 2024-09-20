Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

