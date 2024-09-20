FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.27.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

