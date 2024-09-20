Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.