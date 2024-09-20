Evercore ISI Increases Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $58.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $6,219,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,053,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 82,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

