Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £2,612,152.90 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of Entain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14).

Entain Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 750.40 ($9.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 633.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,115 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.

Entain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -2,968.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

